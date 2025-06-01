U.S.-China Tensions Flare at Shangri-La Dialogue
China's defense ministry criticized the United States for its remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue, describing the U.S. as seeking to provoke confrontation in the Indo-Pacific region. Chinese officials expressed strong disapproval, warning that America's actions could backfire if such approaches continue.
China's defense ministry has sharply criticized the United States for its comments at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled China as a threat to the Indo-Pacific region.
In a stern response, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang expressed China's strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to what it perceives as U.S. attempts to create disputes and provoke confrontation.
The ministry warned that the United States' approach could ultimately backfire if it persists with this strategy, emphasizing the need for a more balanced and cooperative discourse in the region.
