Amit Shah's Bold Attack on Mamata Banerjee Over Operation Sindoor

In a fiery speech, Home Minister Amit Shah targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of opposing Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Amendment Act for appeasement politics. He linked the opposition to the Muslim vote bank and condemned the state-sponsored violence in Murshidabad.

Shah called for the removal of the TMC government in the 2026 assembly polls, alleging that Banerjee's tenure has been marked by infiltration, corruption, and obstruction of national security efforts. He accused the TMC of facilitating illegal cross-border movements and neglecting issues of terror and infiltration.

The Home Minister's visit to West Bengal was marked by strong rhetoric against the incumbent government, positioning the upcoming elections as critical for the security and prosperity of the state and the country. Shah criticized the TMC's handling of the Murshidabad riots and the state's stance on Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)