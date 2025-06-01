Left Menu

Kharge Urges Modi to Prioritize National Focus Over Election Rhetoric

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized PM Narendra Modi's focus on electoral campaigns following Operation Sindoor, urging him to prioritize national security. Kharge emphasized support for the Indian Armed Forces, questioning Modi's frequent public statements during sensitive times and urging political restraint until Congress consultants return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 18:05 IST
In a press briefing in Bengaluru, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public appearances following Operation Sindoor, advising him to prioritize national security over electoral campaigns. Kharge suggested that Modi should momentarily step back from political activities, focusing instead on pressing national issues.

Kharge emphasized the Congress party's unwavering support for the Indian Armed Forces, questioning Modi's frequent self-congratulatory remarks about military operations. He argued that those in authority should exhibit restraint during sensitive moments.

Referencing Operation Sindoor and Congress delegations abroad, Kharge urged patience until their return before making public statements. Highlighting past diplomatic responses, he advocated for political discretion, pointing to similar restraint shown in Pakistan's parliament during prior tensions.

