Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Ganga's Blessings for 100 Days of Progress

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, commemorated her 100th day in office with a brief trip to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, partaking in a ritualistic dip at the sacred Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri.

Accompanied by her family, Gupta sought divine favor from Maa Ganga for the Yamuna river's purification and national prosperity. Post ceremonial cleansing, she attended a Ganga Puja at Brahmakund.

The Chief Minister emphasized her commitment to development in a media statement, highlighting her future goals for Delhi's progress. Gupta's itinerary also included the inauguration of an ashram alongside local saint leaders