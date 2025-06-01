Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Clash as Opposition Demands Answers

Amid calls for a special Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the government's transparency. He questioned the opposition's intent as Prime Minister Modi has addressed key issues, including national defense. The Congress urges discussions on military strategy, citing defense official remarks, while espionage allegations surface.

The Indian government's transparency has come under scrutiny as opposition parties demand a special Parliament session in response to Operation Sindoor. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reassured that the government has nothing to hide, asserting that the Monsoon Session will provide ample opportunity for inquiries.

Shekhawat questioned the opposition's intent, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently addressed key national issues, including Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, the Congress has called for immediate discussions on military and foreign policy strategy following remarks from Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

Espionage allegations have also emerged, with the arrest of a former Congress minister's personal secretary. Shekhawat labeled the situation 'unfortunate' and emphasized the need for thorough investigation to uphold national security, underscoring the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

