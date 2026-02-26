Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Triumph: Deepening Indo-Israel Relations to New Strategic Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a two-day state visit to Israel, elevating the bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership. Key discussions with Israeli leaders centered on civil and nuclear energy collaboration, defense partnership expansion, and agreements on a free trade deal and the Gaza peace initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

During his visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strengthened ties with Israeli leaders, marking a new era of strategic partnership between the two nations. Modi held discussions with counterparts, Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, solidifying collaborations in civil and nuclear energy, defense, and more.

Key agreements were made, setting the stage for a mutually beneficial free trade deal, alongside support for the Gaza peace initiative. Modi emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution, asserting that terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. His commitment received notable recognition as he was honored with Israel's highest parliamentary medal.

The visit concluded with Modi paying respects at the Yad Vashem memorial. Netanyahu and his wife personally bid Modi farewell at the airport, underscoring the warmth and growing bond between India and Israel. The visit marks a significant phase in Indo-Israel relations, with prospects for innovation and prosperity ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

