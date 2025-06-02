Tight Race: Nawrocki Edges Ahead in Polish Presidential Polls

Karol Nawrocki, the candidate supported by Poland's largest nationalist opposition party, has taken a narrow lead in the presidential election's second round. According to an Ipsos first late poll conducted for TVN, TVP, and Polsat, Nawrocki secured 50.7% of the votes.

Rafal Trzaskowski, representing Poland's ruling centrists Civic Coalition (KO), follows closely with 49.3%, the poll indicated. This suggests a highly contested presidential race, reflecting intense political competition in the country.

The election results underline the division in Polish politics, with both candidates receiving substantial support and making the outcome unpredictable and highly anticipated by the nation.

