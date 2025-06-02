Left Menu

Tight Race: Nawrocki Edges Ahead in Polish Presidential Polls

Karol Nawrocki, backed by Poland's largest nationalist opposition party, edged ahead with 50.7% in the presidential election's second round, according to an Ipsos poll. The ruling Civic Coalition's candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski, gathered 49.3%, making it a tightly contested race.

Karol Nawrocki, the candidate supported by Poland's largest nationalist opposition party, has taken a narrow lead in the presidential election's second round. According to an Ipsos first late poll conducted for TVN, TVP, and Polsat, Nawrocki secured 50.7% of the votes.

Rafal Trzaskowski, representing Poland's ruling centrists Civic Coalition (KO), follows closely with 49.3%, the poll indicated. This suggests a highly contested presidential race, reflecting intense political competition in the country.

The election results underline the division in Polish politics, with both candidates receiving substantial support and making the outcome unpredictable and highly anticipated by the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

