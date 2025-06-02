Left Menu

BJP Announces Candidates for Gujarat Bypolls in Kadi and Visavadar

The BJP has declared Rajendra Chavda and Kiritbhai Patel as candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Gujarat's Kadi and Visavadar constituencies. These elections were called following vacancies due to the death of former MLA Karsanbhai Solanki and the resignation of AAP's Bhupendra Bhayani. The vote counting is set for June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 08:23 IST
BJP Announces Candidates for Gujarat Bypolls in Kadi and Visavadar
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the imminent bypolls in Gujarat's assembly constituencies of Kadi and Visavadar.

Rajendra Chavda is set to contest from Kadi, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste and formerly held by the late BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki, who passed away earlier this year.

Kiritbhai Patel will vie for the Visavadar seat, which became vacant following Bhupendra Bhayani's resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and subsequent shift to the BJP. Elections are scheduled for June 19, with counting on June 23.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025