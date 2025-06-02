BJP Announces Candidates for Gujarat Bypolls in Kadi and Visavadar

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the imminent bypolls in Gujarat's assembly constituencies of Kadi and Visavadar.

Rajendra Chavda is set to contest from Kadi, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste and formerly held by the late BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki, who passed away earlier this year.

Kiritbhai Patel will vie for the Visavadar seat, which became vacant following Bhupendra Bhayani's resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and subsequent shift to the BJP. Elections are scheduled for June 19, with counting on June 23.