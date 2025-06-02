Left Menu

SBSP to Contest Mau By-Election Following Disqualification of MLA Abbas Ansari

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will contest the Mau by-election after the disqualification of Abbas Ansari from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Ansari's seat was vacated following a two-year sentence for a hate speech conviction. The SBSP is now aligned with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:33 IST
SBSP to Contest Mau By-Election Following Disqualification of MLA Abbas Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) announced on Monday its intention to contest the forthcoming by-election in Mau. This comes after Abbas Ansari, a party MLA, was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly due to a hate speech conviction. Ansari, who is the son of notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, had secured the Mau Sadar assembly seat in 2022 under the SBSP ticket as part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance. However, a special court recently sentenced him to two years in prison, resulting in the vacancy of his legislative seat.

The SBSP, which has now become an ally of the ruling BJP government, is asserting its claim to contest from the newly vacated seat. "This was our seat. It was fought on our symbol," stated SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar during a press briefing. Under the Representation of the People Act, an MLA's membership is terminated if sentenced to two years or more in prison.

Despite the disqualification of Ansari, the SBSP will continue to have five representatives in the 403-member UP Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, Rajbhar revealed that discussions with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are underway regarding the direct election of district panchayat chairmen and block heads to curb the influence of money and muscle power in the electoral process.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025