Left Menu

Poland's prime minister says he will seek vote of confidence after election loss

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:01 IST
Poland's prime minister says he will seek vote of confidence after election loss
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Monday he would ask parliament to hold a vote of confidence in his coalition government after his ally lost a presidential runoff.

The result of the weekend election leaves Tusk politically weakened, and there are questions about whether his multi-party coalition can survive to the end of its term in late 2027.

If he survives the confidence vote, it would show he still has a mandate to govern.

It is not clear when the confidence vote might take place.

Conservative Karol Nawrocki won the election. That suggests Poland can be expected to take a more populist and nationalist path.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025