UPDATE 1-Dutch far-right leader Wilders quits coalition, toppling government

Dutch far right leader Geert Wilders said on Tuesday his PVV party would leave the governing coalition, toppling the rightwing government.

Wilders said his coalition partners were not willing to embrace his ideas of halting asylum migration, for which he had demanded immediate support last week. "No signature under our asylum plans. The PVV leaves the coalition," Wilders said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)