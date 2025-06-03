South Korea Democratic Party official says people made 'fiery judgment against insurrection regime'
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The acting leader of South Korea's liberal Democratic Party said on Tuesday that South Koreans made a "fiery judgment against the insurrection regime" after exit polls showed a strong lead for the party over their conservative rival.
Park Chan-dae made the comments to KBS TV after exit polls projected a win for the party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Koreans
- KBS TV
- Park Chan-dae
- Democratic Party
- Lee Jae-myung
- South Korea's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-South Koreans vote for president in hope of restoring stability after martial law crisis
UPDATE 4-Millions of South Koreans vote in presidential poll triggered by martial law crisis
South Koreans vote for president after months of turmoil triggered by martial law
UPDATE 1-South Koreans vote for president after months of turmoil triggered by martial law
South Koreans vote for new president in wake of Yoon's ouster over martial law