South Korea Democratic Party official says people made 'fiery judgment against insurrection regime'

The acting leader of South Korea's liberal Democratic Party said on Tuesday that South Koreans made a "fiery judgment against the insurrection regime" after exit polls showed a strong lead for the party over their conservative rival.

Park Chan-dae made the comments to KBS TV after exit polls projected a win for the party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.

