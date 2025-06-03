Left Menu

South Korea Democratic Party official says people made 'fiery judgment against insurrection regime'

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:01 IST
The acting leader of South Korea's liberal Democratic Party said on Tuesday that South Koreans made a "fiery judgment against the insurrection regime" after exit polls showed a strong lead for the party over their conservative rival.

Park Chan-dae made the comments to KBS TV after exit polls projected a win for the party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.

