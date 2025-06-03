Geert Wilders and the Collapse of the Dutch Coalition: A Political Shockwave

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders has destabilized the political landscape by pulling his PVV party from the coalition government over disputes regarding migration policy. This unexpected move opens the door to new elections as Europe grapples with increasing hard-right sentiments related to immigration and economic concerns.

The announcement came with Wilders accusing coalition partners of refusing to back his stringent asylum proposals. In response, Prime Minister Dick Schoof faces the imminent threat of a fragile administration crumbling, as Wilders confirmed his ministers' resignation. The fallout threatens to derail upcoming NATO summit efforts.

While finance minister Eelco Heinen condemned the withdrawal as "irresponsible," opposition forces rallied for immediate elections. The impact of Wilders' decision, contested by divided voter sentiments, will be crucial in shaping Dutch politics and addressing longstanding migration debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)