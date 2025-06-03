Thackeray Cousins: A Potential Reunion?
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu has expressed hope for a reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, fulfilling the wishes of Marathi people. Despite past differences, the potential union could revitalize Shiv Sena's influence in Maharashtra politics. Both leaders have hinted at setting aside minor conflicts for greater regional interests.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu has voiced the collective aspiration of Marathi-speaking individuals: a reunion between the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj. Speaking to the press, Prabhu emphasized the party's support for this reconciliation.
Prabhu reiterated the desire of the Marathi 'manoos' for unity between the two cousins, predicting a resurgence of Shiv Sena's glory akin to the phoenix rising from ashes, inspired by its charismatic founder, Bal Thackeray.
The Thackeray cousins have recently hinted at a possible collaboration, with Raj Thackeray open to setting aside minor disagreements for Marathi interests, and Uddhav Thackeray willing to compromise unless Maharashtra's concerns are jeopardized. Their alliance could reshape the political landscape after years apart.
