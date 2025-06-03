Left Menu

Return to Roots: Asit Nath Tiwari Rejoins Bihar Congress Amidst Controversy

Asit Nath Tiwari, former spokesman of the Bihar Congress, has returned to the party after leaving BJP. He cited dissatisfaction with BJP's handling of a criminal case as a primary reason. Tiwari's resignation and return have been marked with critical remarks toward both parties' leadership, stirring political discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:20 IST
In a significant political move, Asit Nath Tiwari, the former spokesman for the Bihar Congress, has rejoined the party. Tiwari's return comes amidst dissatisfaction with the BJP, a party he joined last year.

Tiwari's resignation from the BJP, announced in a viral Facebook post, was swiftly followed by his re-induction at the Sadaqat Ashram by Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar. Tiwari expressed discontent, particularly with the BJP's alleged lack of sensitivity in handling a critical criminal case involving a minor girl in Muzaffarpur.

Accusations by Tiwari highlight internal tensions, with claims he was pressured to retract public criticisms by BJP leaders. The controversy around his political shift underscores ongoing challenges within party politics in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

