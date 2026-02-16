Left Menu

Bihar Politics Erupt: Allegations of Land Grabbing Against Lalu Prasad's Family

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar alleged that RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his family acquired land from poor backward classes under the guise of donations. The comments coincide with a Delhi court framing charges against Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in an alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family of acquiring lands from impoverished communities under the pretense of donations.

This accusation was made on the very day when a Delhi court formally charged Prasad and his wife, Rabri Devi, in connection with a purported land-for-jobs scandal during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.

Kumar argued that the Prasad family's assets in Patna's Mahua Bagh were acquired through questionable means, with lands gifted by economically disadvantaged individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

