Bihar Politics Erupt: Allegations of Land Grabbing Against Lalu Prasad's Family

In a heated political confrontation, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family of acquiring lands from impoverished communities under the pretense of donations.

This accusation was made on the very day when a Delhi court formally charged Prasad and his wife, Rabri Devi, in connection with a purported land-for-jobs scandal during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.

Kumar argued that the Prasad family's assets in Patna's Mahua Bagh were acquired through questionable means, with lands gifted by economically disadvantaged individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)