Liberal Victory in South Korea's Snap Presidential Election
Conservative presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo conceded defeat in South Korea's snap election held on June 3.
In a press conference, Kim disclosed that he had offered his congratulations to the newly elected liberal president, Lee Jae-myung.
The outcome marks a significant turn in the country's political arena, with a peaceful transition of leadership.
