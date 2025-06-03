Left Menu

Pakistan Takes Lead in UN Security Roles

Pakistan is set to chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council in 2025 and take on a vice-chair role in the Counter-Terrorism Committee. Denmark, Russia, and others will also hold significant positions. Pakistan's new roles reflect its strategic importance on international security matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:16 IST
Pakistan Takes Lead in UN Security Roles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan is poised to chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council in 2025. This strategic position involves overseeing sanctions related to the Taliban, including asset freezes and travel bans.

Additionally, Pakistan will take on vice-chair responsibilities in the Counter-Terrorism Committee alongside Algeria, which assumes the chair role. Pakistan's increasing involvement signals a pivotal role in addressing global security challenges.

The UN Security Council, featuring permanent members like the US and UK and non-permanent members such as Pakistan, will see fresh faces in 2026 with the addition of Bahrain, Latvia, and others, highlighting the dynamic nature of international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025