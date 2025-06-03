Pakistan Takes Lead in UN Security Roles

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan is poised to chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council in 2025. This strategic position involves overseeing sanctions related to the Taliban, including asset freezes and travel bans.

Additionally, Pakistan will take on vice-chair responsibilities in the Counter-Terrorism Committee alongside Algeria, which assumes the chair role. Pakistan's increasing involvement signals a pivotal role in addressing global security challenges.

The UN Security Council, featuring permanent members like the US and UK and non-permanent members such as Pakistan, will see fresh faces in 2026 with the addition of Bahrain, Latvia, and others, highlighting the dynamic nature of international diplomacy.

