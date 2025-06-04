Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Cuba on Brink of Confrontation

A senior Cuban official has criticized the Trump administration for escalating tensions with Havana, raising fears of potential military confrontation. Speaking at the Cuban Embassy in Washington, Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs in Cuba's foreign ministry, highlighted concerns about the growing hostility between the two nations.

Tablada pointed out measures by the Trump administration that target Communist-ruled Cuba, suggesting these actions aim to fracture relations and possibly provoke military conflict. The U.S. administration's approach includes placing Cuba back on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, tightening remittance rules, and shutting down migration programs that previously allowed Cubans to work in the U.S. legally.

Despite no public threats of military action from Trump officials, a State Department spokesperson noted the lack of meaningful dialogue with Cuba. Tensions are further fueled by U.S. Chief of Mission Mike Hammer's meetings with Cuban dissidents, prompting accusations from Cuba's foreign ministry of violating the Vienna Convention norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)