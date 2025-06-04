Left Menu

Indian Delegation's Diplomatic Mission Highlights Anti-Terror Resolve

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, visits the US following Operation Sindoor to engage with officials and experts, emphasizing Pakistan's terror links and India's commitment to counteract. The delegation traveled through several countries before arriving for this concluding diplomatic engagement in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:33 IST
Indian Delegation's Diplomatic Mission Highlights Anti-Terror Resolve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian delegation, spearheaded by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, is marking its presence in the United States as part of a diplomatic mission following Operation Sindoor. The team, comprising parliamentarians from various parties, seeks to strengthen international ties and address pressing issues of terrorism.

This visit is the culmination of a journey that saw the delegation traverse through Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, before reaching Washington. The primary aim is to engage with U.S. lawmakers and policy experts, highlighting Pakistan's connections to terrorism and underlining India's unwavering stance against such threats.

Significant figures accompanying Tharoor include Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and former Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Sandhu. Their coordinated efforts aim to bolster India's diplomatic outreach and secure international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025