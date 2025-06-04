Indian Delegation's Diplomatic Mission Highlights Anti-Terror Resolve
An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, visits the US following Operation Sindoor to engage with officials and experts, emphasizing Pakistan's terror links and India's commitment to counteract. The delegation traveled through several countries before arriving for this concluding diplomatic engagement in Washington.
An Indian delegation, spearheaded by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, is marking its presence in the United States as part of a diplomatic mission following Operation Sindoor. The team, comprising parliamentarians from various parties, seeks to strengthen international ties and address pressing issues of terrorism.
This visit is the culmination of a journey that saw the delegation traverse through Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, before reaching Washington. The primary aim is to engage with U.S. lawmakers and policy experts, highlighting Pakistan's connections to terrorism and underlining India's unwavering stance against such threats.
Significant figures accompanying Tharoor include Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and former Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Sandhu. Their coordinated efforts aim to bolster India's diplomatic outreach and secure international support.
