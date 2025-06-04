Taiwan's Commitment to Historical Memory
President Lai Ching-te emphasizes Taiwan's dedication to remembering the Tiananmen Square crackdown of June 4, 1989. Contrasting democratic and authoritarian approaches to history, he highlights the importance of preserving the truth and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for human rights.
In a poignant statement on Wednesday, President Lai Ching-te reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to acknowledging historical events, particularly the Tiananmen Square crackdown of June 4, 1989.
President Lai stressed the importance of commemorating the tragic event, highlighting the difference between authoritarian regimes that dismiss history and democratic societies that cherish the truth.
Through a Facebook post, he honored those who lost their lives pursuing human rights, ensuring their dreams and sacrifices are remembered.
