Left Menu

Taiwan's Commitment to Historical Memory

President Lai Ching-te emphasizes Taiwan's dedication to remembering the Tiananmen Square crackdown of June 4, 1989. Contrasting democratic and authoritarian approaches to history, he highlights the importance of preserving the truth and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 04-06-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 06:52 IST
Taiwan's Commitment to Historical Memory
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a poignant statement on Wednesday, President Lai Ching-te reaffirmed Taiwan's commitment to acknowledging historical events, particularly the Tiananmen Square crackdown of June 4, 1989.

President Lai stressed the importance of commemorating the tragic event, highlighting the difference between authoritarian regimes that dismiss history and democratic societies that cherish the truth.

Through a Facebook post, he honored those who lost their lives pursuing human rights, ensuring their dreams and sacrifices are remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025