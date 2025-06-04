Left Menu

South Korean Women's Vote Revolution: A Struggle for Gender Equality

In South Korea's recent election, young women voters significantly supported liberal President Lee Jae-myung, opposing conservative candidates favored by young men. This shift reflects deep political and gender divides, particularly following former President Yoon Suk-yeol's controversial tenure. Gender equality remains a contentious issue, with calls for policy changes to address inequality.

Updated: 04-06-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:47 IST
In a significant electoral shift, young women in South Korea decisively backed liberal President Lee Jae-myung, underscoring the entrenched gender divide in the country's politics. As women in their 20s and 30s overwhelmingly opted for Lee, their male peers predominantly favored conservative candidates, highlighting contrasting political priorities.

The election came on the heels of widespread protests against former President Yoon Suk-yeol, whose controversial policies had deepened the gender rift. Women-led demonstrations played a crucial role in his ousting, as voters sought to overturn the perceived rollback of gender equality under his administration.

Young female voters' engagement reflects broader social tensions, including South Korea's significant gender pay gap and debates on mandatory military service. While Lee has promised to bolster gender equality initiatives, criticism persists over a lack of focus on anti-discrimination legislation.

