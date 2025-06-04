Left Menu

Tough Negotiations: Trump's Take on Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on Wednesday about the challenges of negotiating with Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing him as tough and difficult to reach agreements with. Despite these challenges, Trump expressed his admiration for Xi, emphasizing a longstanding respect for the Chinese leader.

Donald Trump

In a candid remark on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump outlined the formidable challenges in negotiating with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump characterized Xi as a leader who is 'tough' and 'extremely hard to make a deal with.'

The comments were made on Trump's Truth Social account, where he also reaffirmed his personal fondness for the Chinese leader. 'I like President Xi of China, always have, and always will,' Trump stated unequivocally.

The statement suggests a blend of admiration and frustration, capturing the complex dynamic between the leaders of two of the world's most powerful nations.

