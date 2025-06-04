Left Menu

Vietnam Abolishes Two-Child Policy to Combat Declining Birth Rates

Vietnam has ended its two-child policy in response to declining birth rates and an aging population. The National Assembly's decision aims to increase birth rates, which have been falling since 2021. Vietnam hopes the change will bolster its workforce and ease economic pressures as it faces demographic challenges.

In a significant policy shift, Vietnam has abolished its two-child limit to address declining birth rates and ease pressures from an aging population, state media reported recently. The decision marks a pivotal move as Vietnam grapples with demographic challenges similar to other Asian nations.

The birth rate in Vietnam has been steadily decreasing, with figures dropping from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024. This decline poses potential economic concerns as the country's workforce is expected to peak by 2042, followed by a shrinking population, which could strain economic growth.

While efforts are made to reverse this trend, Vietnam also tackles an unbalanced gender ratio due to a traditional preference for sons. New measures, including increased penalties for gender selection, aim to address these demographic challenges alongside the policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

