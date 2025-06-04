Left Menu

Shankar Malakar's Defection: A Game Changer for TMC in North Bengal

Former Congress MLA Shankar Malakar joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), marking a strategic gain for the party in north Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Malakar, influential among Scheduled Caste communities, cited lack of direction within Congress and aims to strengthen TMC's grassroots presence in the region.

A significant political shift occurred as former Congress MLA Shankar Malakar joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday, just ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Malakar, a prominent figure in north Bengal, particularly among the Scheduled Caste community, was welcomed into the ruling party by senior TMC leaders Subrata Bakshi and Aroop Biswas. His alignment signals a strategic victory for the TMC, struggling to establish a foothold in the region marked by the BJP's previous electoral success.

By switching allegiance, Malakar criticized Congress for its lack of connectivity and direction in Bengal, vowing to aid the TMC in solidifying its grassroots influence, especially in districts such as Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.

