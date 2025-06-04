Political Shake-up: Dutch Coalition Collapse Amid Security and Immigration Debates

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Dick Schoof, operating as a caretaker following his resignation, sought crucial parliamentary backing for security and defense policies on Wednesday. The move comes after far-right leader Geert Wilders abruptly withdrew from the coalition government, creating potential instability ahead of an upcoming NATO summit concerned with defense spending.

Wilders blamed his exit on government inaction regarding immigration laws, an issue just weeks before the Netherlands is set to host world leaders in discussions to significantly increase GDP allocations to defense and security. Schoof described the coalition's collapse as 'unnecessary and irresponsible,' given the mounting national and global challenges.

Frans Timmermans, representing the opposition, criticized Wilders' decision, emphasizing its disruptive impact on timely decision-making critical for national security. Meanwhile, Wilders is eyeing the prime ministerial seat, focusing on halting immigration—a stance that led to withdrawal from the coalition due to lack of support from coalition partners.

