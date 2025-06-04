Left Menu

Political Shake-up: Dutch Coalition Collapse Amid Security and Immigration Debates

Prime Minister Dick Schoof, serving in a caretaker role, seeks parliamentary support on security and defense issues after far-right leader Geert Wilders left the coalition. Wilders' departure comes weeks before a crucial NATO summit. Schoof emphasizes the need for decisive action on key policy areas amidst political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:18 IST
Political Shake-up: Dutch Coalition Collapse Amid Security and Immigration Debates
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Dick Schoof, operating as a caretaker following his resignation, sought crucial parliamentary backing for security and defense policies on Wednesday. The move comes after far-right leader Geert Wilders abruptly withdrew from the coalition government, creating potential instability ahead of an upcoming NATO summit concerned with defense spending.

Wilders blamed his exit on government inaction regarding immigration laws, an issue just weeks before the Netherlands is set to host world leaders in discussions to significantly increase GDP allocations to defense and security. Schoof described the coalition's collapse as 'unnecessary and irresponsible,' given the mounting national and global challenges.

Frans Timmermans, representing the opposition, criticized Wilders' decision, emphasizing its disruptive impact on timely decision-making critical for national security. Meanwhile, Wilders is eyeing the prime ministerial seat, focusing on halting immigration—a stance that led to withdrawal from the coalition due to lack of support from coalition partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025