Czech Republic's Shift in Defense Spending Priorities Under Babis

The Czech Republic is taking a clear stance on defense spending under its new leadership, as Prime Minister Andrej Babis declares the government will not pursue higher expenditure levels in line with rising NATO targets.

Babis, whose ANO party assumed power in December, is prioritizing citizen welfare over defense escalation, aligning with his electoral promises of enhancing living standards as his administration proposes a defense budget that cuts spending to 2.1% of GDP by 2026.

This marks a notable divergence from the previous administration, which planned for gradual increases to 3% of GDP by 2030. Despite continuing support for Ukraine, the new policy has sparked debate over security priorities.