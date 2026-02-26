Czech Republic's Shift in Defense Spending: A New Direction Under Babis

In a significant policy shift, the Czech Republic is steering away from increasing defense spending, despite rising NATO targets, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babis. This move by Babis' administration, in power since December, marks a departure from the previous government's agenda.

Babis has been vocal about the impracticality of NATO's aim to elevate defense spending to 5% of GDP. During an online interview with Denik.cz, he plainly stated, "Certainly not," when questioned about the government's trajectory toward higher defense expenditure.

The new budget proposal, rolled out for 2026, reduces defense allocations to 2.1% of GDP, diverging from the former administration's plan of 2.35%. While Babis stresses the importance of citizens' health and living standards, the government continues to lead a Czech initiative sourcing ammunition for Ukraine, though it has ceased direct budgetary contributions.

