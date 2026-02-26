Left Menu

Czech Republic's Shift in Defense Spending: A New Direction Under Babis

The Czech Republic, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is not increasing defense spending as NATO targets rise. Babis emphasizes health and living standards over higher military expenditure. The 2026 budget proposal cuts defense spending to 2.1% of GDP, diverging from the previous government's goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant policy shift, the Czech Republic is steering away from increasing defense spending, despite rising NATO targets, according to Prime Minister Andrej Babis. This move by Babis' administration, in power since December, marks a departure from the previous government's agenda.

Babis has been vocal about the impracticality of NATO's aim to elevate defense spending to 5% of GDP. During an online interview with Denik.cz, he plainly stated, "Certainly not," when questioned about the government's trajectory toward higher defense expenditure.

The new budget proposal, rolled out for 2026, reduces defense allocations to 2.1% of GDP, diverging from the former administration's plan of 2.35%. While Babis stresses the importance of citizens' health and living standards, the government continues to lead a Czech initiative sourcing ammunition for Ukraine, though it has ceased direct budgetary contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

