Lithuania Urges Faster NATO Defense Goals

Lithuania's defense minister, Dovile Sakaliene, criticized the 2032 deadline for NATO's 5% GDP defense spending, advocating for a 2030 deadline for more effective military preparation. She emphasized the urgency of timely investments during a meeting with NATO defense ministers.

Brussels | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:06 IST
Lithuania's defense minister, Dovile Sakaliene, has voiced concerns over NATO's proposed 5% GDP defense spending target, set for 2032. She stated that this timeline is insufficient for addressing pressing security needs and has called for a 2030 deadline instead.

Sakaliene urged NATO counterparts to understand the critical nature of timely investments. "Is it really that difficult to understand that it doesn't really matter how much you invest if it is too late?" she questioned ahead of the defense ministers' meeting.

The call for an accelerated timeline highlights Lithuania's commitment to reinforcing collective security measures and readiness within the NATO alliance.

