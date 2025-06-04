Lithuania Urges Faster NATO Defense Goals
Lithuania's defense minister, Dovile Sakaliene, criticized the 2032 deadline for NATO's 5% GDP defense spending, advocating for a 2030 deadline for more effective military preparation. She emphasized the urgency of timely investments during a meeting with NATO defense ministers.
- Country:
- Belgium
Lithuania's defense minister, Dovile Sakaliene, has voiced concerns over NATO's proposed 5% GDP defense spending target, set for 2032. She stated that this timeline is insufficient for addressing pressing security needs and has called for a 2030 deadline instead.
Sakaliene urged NATO counterparts to understand the critical nature of timely investments. "Is it really that difficult to understand that it doesn't really matter how much you invest if it is too late?" she questioned ahead of the defense ministers' meeting.
The call for an accelerated timeline highlights Lithuania's commitment to reinforcing collective security measures and readiness within the NATO alliance.
ALSO READ
SA Cuts 2025 GDP Outlook Amid Global Trade Tensions and Economic Risks
Naidu's Vision for India's Future: AI, GDP Growth, and Population Management
Telangana's Ambitious GDP Goal: A Step Toward 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
2025 Revenue Report Reveals Tax-to-GDP Ratios Fell in Latin America and Caribbean
NATO Sets Sights on 5% GDP Defence Spending