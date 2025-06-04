Left Menu

Controversy Over Mumbai Land Allocation for Dharavi Redevelopment

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has demanded the government cancel its decision to allocate Mother Dairy's land for the Dharavi redevelopment project, which benefits the Adani Group. Sapkal criticizes the state government's favoritism towards Adani while neglecting pressing issues like farmer distress and women support schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:12 IST
Controversy Over Mumbai Land Allocation for Dharavi Redevelopment
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday expressed his opposition to the state government's decision to use Mother Dairy's land in Mumbai for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The cabinet had approved revised terms for allocating an 8.5-hectare plot in Kurla to rehabilitate ineligible slumdwellers, a move Sapkal claims favors the Adani Group.

Criticizing the BJP-led government for its alleged bias, Sapkal pointed to unaddressed issues such as farmer distress from unseasonal rains and the lack of funds for critical social schemes, demanding the decision reversal and equitable resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025