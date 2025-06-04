Controversy Over Mumbai Land Allocation for Dharavi Redevelopment

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday expressed his opposition to the state government's decision to use Mother Dairy's land in Mumbai for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The cabinet had approved revised terms for allocating an 8.5-hectare plot in Kurla to rehabilitate ineligible slumdwellers, a move Sapkal claims favors the Adani Group.

Criticizing the BJP-led government for its alleged bias, Sapkal pointed to unaddressed issues such as farmer distress from unseasonal rains and the lack of funds for critical social schemes, demanding the decision reversal and equitable resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)