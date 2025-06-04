Rahul Gandhi's Call for Unity: Transforming Haryana Congress

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, conducted a pivotal meeting with senior party leaders from Haryana on Wednesday. His mission was clear: to address factionalism and invigorate the party's organizational structure in the state, which has been lacking for over a decade.

During the meeting, Gandhi emphasized the need for strong, ideologically committed leadership across Haryana's districts. The Congress is striving to revamp its Haryana unit under the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan,' aiming to establish a formal organizational structure as it lays the groundwork for future electoral battles.

Gandhi's visit underlined the urgency of overcoming internal strife and building a cohesive team, with a promise to take action against any complaints of factionalism. The party plans to appoint District Congress Committee presidents and strengthen representation from diverse social groups to solidify its foothold in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)