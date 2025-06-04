Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Call for Unity: Transforming Haryana Congress

Rahul Gandhi met with Congress leaders in Haryana to address factionalism and revitalize the party's organizational structure. His visit aimed to initiate the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan,' focusing on fostering committed leadership and preparing for future electoral challenges. Discussions highlighted the need for a robust Congress presence in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, conducted a pivotal meeting with senior party leaders from Haryana on Wednesday. His mission was clear: to address factionalism and invigorate the party's organizational structure in the state, which has been lacking for over a decade.

During the meeting, Gandhi emphasized the need for strong, ideologically committed leadership across Haryana's districts. The Congress is striving to revamp its Haryana unit under the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan,' aiming to establish a formal organizational structure as it lays the groundwork for future electoral battles.

Gandhi's visit underlined the urgency of overcoming internal strife and building a cohesive team, with a promise to take action against any complaints of factionalism. The party plans to appoint District Congress Committee presidents and strengthen representation from diverse social groups to solidify its foothold in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

