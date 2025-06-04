Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for Stampede Tragedy Amid RCB Celebrations

The BJP criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for a stampede incident during RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, which resulted in 11 deaths. They argue the state government was unprepared, accusing them of negligence and demanding accountability. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an inquiry, countering that BJP is politicizing the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:03 IST
BJP Slams Congress for Stampede Tragedy Amid RCB Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the BJP targeted the Congress-led Karnataka government, holding them responsible for a deadly stampede during RCB celebrations in Bengaluru. The incident, which resulted in 11 deaths and 33 injuries, has sparked demands for accountability from the ruling party.

The tragedy unfolded near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where thousands of eager fans gathered to celebrate RCB's first-ever IPL victory. The BJP claims the state administration neglected proper planning and police deployment, blaming them for the chaos and loss of life.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. However, the BJP continues to allege 'state-sponsored negligence' while the government accuses them of exploiting the situation politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025