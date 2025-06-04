BJP Slams Congress for Stampede Tragedy Amid RCB Celebrations
The BJP criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for a stampede incident during RCB celebrations in Bengaluru, which resulted in 11 deaths. They argue the state government was unprepared, accusing them of negligence and demanding accountability. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an inquiry, countering that BJP is politicizing the tragedy.
On Wednesday, the BJP targeted the Congress-led Karnataka government, holding them responsible for a deadly stampede during RCB celebrations in Bengaluru. The incident, which resulted in 11 deaths and 33 injuries, has sparked demands for accountability from the ruling party.
The tragedy unfolded near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where thousands of eager fans gathered to celebrate RCB's first-ever IPL victory. The BJP claims the state administration neglected proper planning and police deployment, blaming them for the chaos and loss of life.
In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. However, the BJP continues to allege 'state-sponsored negligence' while the government accuses them of exploiting the situation politically.
