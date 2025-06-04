India's United Front: Combating Cross-Border Terrorism

An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has reaffirmed the nation's steadfast commitment to combating cross-border terrorism during a visit to Belgium. The group met with members of the European Parliament, think tanks, and Indian diaspora, underlining New Delhi's unified resolve.

During the visit, wide-ranging discussions were held with leading think tanks based in Brussels. The delegation highlighted India's counter-terrorism initiatives, like Operation Sindoor, and stressed a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The Indian mission emphasized these discussions in a series of posts on X, spotlighting the delegation's message of solidarity.

The delegation also honored Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by paying floral tributes at his bust at the embassy premises. As part of India's broader diplomatic mission, similar multi-party delegations are set to visit 33 international capitals to amplify India's message against terrorism and Pakistan's alleged links to it.