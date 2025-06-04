Cross-Border Tensions: Indian Delegation Urges US Support Against Terrorism
An Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor met US officials to discuss terrorism faced by India, stressing India's stance against cross-border terror. Highlighting Operation Sindoor's success, the delegation aims to secure international support. Concurrently, a Pakistani delegation met US representatives seeking diplomatic engagement.
- Country:
- United States
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, gathered with US government officials in Washington D.C. to present India's perspective on cross-border terrorism, seeking support for its fight against these threats.
The delegation emphasized the success of Operation Sindoor and condemned the recent Pahalgam terrorism incident during meetings with Congressional representatives. The US officials reciprocated with bipartisan support, acknowledging India's right to combat terrorism decisively.
This visit coincided with a parallel mission by Pakistani representatives, underscoring ongoing regional tensions. Both nations sought to engage the US in peace facilitation, with India highlighting the importance of international backing against terrorism for regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan and China to Deepen Trade Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
Agra Artisans Craft Mosaic of PM Modi to Honor Operation Sindoor
Congress Criticizes BJP's Handling of Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
Vice President Dhankhar Highlights India's Resilience in Operation Sindoor
Triumphant Operation Sindoor: A Showcase of India's Tactical Excellence