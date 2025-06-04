Cross-Border Tensions: Indian Delegation Urges US Support Against Terrorism

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, gathered with US government officials in Washington D.C. to present India's perspective on cross-border terrorism, seeking support for its fight against these threats.

The delegation emphasized the success of Operation Sindoor and condemned the recent Pahalgam terrorism incident during meetings with Congressional representatives. The US officials reciprocated with bipartisan support, acknowledging India's right to combat terrorism decisively.

This visit coincided with a parallel mission by Pakistani representatives, underscoring ongoing regional tensions. Both nations sought to engage the US in peace facilitation, with India highlighting the importance of international backing against terrorism for regional stability.

