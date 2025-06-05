Syria Opens Doors to Nuclear Inspections: A New Dawn?

The Syrian government has made a groundbreaking decision to allow United Nations inspectors access to sites previously suspected to be part of a nuclear weapons program. This development was shared by Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, during an interview in Damascus.

Grossi met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and other senior officials, where discussions included Syria's potential interest in pursuing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. This marks a significant shift from the previous administration under Bashar Assad, which limited access to these sites.

The IAEA aims to clarify past activities suspected to be connected to nuclear weapons and is optimistic about completing inspections within months. Grossi described the current Syrian leadership as eager to engage in international cooperation, promising a brighter future for nuclear transparency in the region.

