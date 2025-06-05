NATO Allies Face Pressure to Boost Defense Spending Amid Trump's 5% GDP Demand
NATO defense ministers are set to convene in Brussels to address increasing defense spending in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for allies to boost investment to 5% of GDP. With the NATO summit approaching, negotiations continue on the new defense investment plan proposed by Mark Rutte.
Currently, NATO members are committed to a 2% GDP defense spending target. However, the alliance recognizes the importance of increasing this investment to retain U.S. support in Europe. Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggests a new plan, advocating a 3.5% GDP defense investment along with 1.5% in broader security.
As diplomats negotiate the specifics of this investment plan, disagreements persist about the timeline to achieve the 5% target, with countries like Lithuania urging for a 2030 deadline. The definition of 'defense-related' spending under the new proposal also remains a subject of debate.
