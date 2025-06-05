Left Menu

NATO Allies Face Pressure to Boost Defense Spending Amid Trump's 5% GDP Demand

NATO defense ministers are set to convene in Brussels to address increasing defense spending in line with U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for allies to boost investment to 5% of GDP. With the NATO summit approaching, negotiations continue on the new defense investment plan proposed by Mark Rutte.

Updated: 05-06-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 08:31 IST
NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels to deliberate on boosting defense expenditures, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's expectation for NATO allies to invest 5% of their GDP in defense. The discussions occur before a crucial NATO summit scheduled in The Hague.

Currently, NATO members are committed to a 2% GDP defense spending target. However, the alliance recognizes the importance of increasing this investment to retain U.S. support in Europe. Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggests a new plan, advocating a 3.5% GDP defense investment along with 1.5% in broader security.

As diplomats negotiate the specifics of this investment plan, disagreements persist about the timeline to achieve the 5% target, with countries like Lithuania urging for a 2030 deadline. The definition of 'defense-related' spending under the new proposal also remains a subject of debate.

