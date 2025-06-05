Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's Swift Economic Revival Attempt

South Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung has initiated plans to boost the economy immediately after taking office. He aims to release a financial package to counter economic stagnation, following the political tumult due to a failed martial law attempt by his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korea's newly inaugurated President, Lee Jae-myung, wasted no time in convening his first cabinet meeting on Thursday, concentrating efforts on a crisis package designed to reinvigorate stagnant economic growth and support households in distress. This aligns with a critical pledge from his campaign.

Lee assumed office on Wednesday, propelled by public dissent over Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law, which not only led to Yoon's removal but also reverberated through Asia's fourth-largest economy. Briefing the media, Lee noted the urgency of initiating governmental responsibilities as citizens grapple with hardship.

Tasked with economic rejuvenation, Lee has prioritized an immediate fiscal stimulus of at least 30 trillion won, promising to bolster a growth outlook revised down to 0.8%. Analysts warn of significant challenges ahead, from nuanced domestic recovery to navigating external protectionist policies. Lee's first official act included consultations with the nation's top military leadership.

