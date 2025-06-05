Left Menu

Indian Political Unity Rises Against Terrorism: A Global Outreach

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, emphasized unity against terrorism on a global stage. The visit highlighted the need for international cooperation to combat terrorist organizations. Key discussions included India's stance against cross-border terrorism and fostering diplomatic ties worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:42 IST
Indian Political Unity Rises Against Terrorism: A Global Outreach
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of political solidarity, Anurag Thakur, BJP MP, underscored the unified stance of Indian political parties in opposition to terrorism upon his return from a global tour. This mission, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, illustrated India's collective resolve on the international front.

TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu emphasized the necessity for a coordinated global effort to combat terrorism. He remarked on the importance of identifying and addressing terrorist organizations worldwide, particularly in nations like Pakistan, which, according to Thakur, operate under a 'nuclear shield.'

The delegation's efforts, under the banner of Operation Sindoor, aimed to foster international alliances against terrorism. Led by Sule, the group engaged in discussions to enhance diplomatic ties and proposed the creation of 'Parliamentary friendship groups' to strengthen relations with various countries. Their mission extended from conveying strong anti-terrorism messages to proposing long-term avenues for collaboration in trade, education, and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025