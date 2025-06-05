Indian Political Unity Rises Against Terrorism: A Global Outreach
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, emphasized unity against terrorism on a global stage. The visit highlighted the need for international cooperation to combat terrorist organizations. Key discussions included India's stance against cross-border terrorism and fostering diplomatic ties worldwide.
In a show of political solidarity, Anurag Thakur, BJP MP, underscored the unified stance of Indian political parties in opposition to terrorism upon his return from a global tour. This mission, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, illustrated India's collective resolve on the international front.
TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu emphasized the necessity for a coordinated global effort to combat terrorism. He remarked on the importance of identifying and addressing terrorist organizations worldwide, particularly in nations like Pakistan, which, according to Thakur, operate under a 'nuclear shield.'
The delegation's efforts, under the banner of Operation Sindoor, aimed to foster international alliances against terrorism. Led by Sule, the group engaged in discussions to enhance diplomatic ties and proposed the creation of 'Parliamentary friendship groups' to strengthen relations with various countries. Their mission extended from conveying strong anti-terrorism messages to proposing long-term avenues for collaboration in trade, education, and culture.
