Indian Political Unity Rises Against Terrorism: A Global Outreach

In a show of political solidarity, Anurag Thakur, BJP MP, underscored the unified stance of Indian political parties in opposition to terrorism upon his return from a global tour. This mission, led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, illustrated India's collective resolve on the international front.

TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu emphasized the necessity for a coordinated global effort to combat terrorism. He remarked on the importance of identifying and addressing terrorist organizations worldwide, particularly in nations like Pakistan, which, according to Thakur, operate under a 'nuclear shield.'

The delegation's efforts, under the banner of Operation Sindoor, aimed to foster international alliances against terrorism. Led by Sule, the group engaged in discussions to enhance diplomatic ties and proposed the creation of 'Parliamentary friendship groups' to strengthen relations with various countries. Their mission extended from conveying strong anti-terrorism messages to proposing long-term avenues for collaboration in trade, education, and culture.

