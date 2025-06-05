Praise for Trump's Peace Role: Pakistan Leaders Applaud US Mediation in India Conflict

In a notable move, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have applauded US President Donald Trump for effectively reducing tensions during a heated military exchange with India.

The leaders emphasized the importance of rejuvenating bilateral ties with the United States and urged Washington to lead a comprehensive dialogue between the nuclear-armed nations of India and Pakistan.

Despite their praise for Trump's intervention, India rejected claims of his involvement in a ceasefire following the Pahalgam attack. This development reiterates Pakistan's call for impartial international investigation into such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)