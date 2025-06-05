Praise for Trump's Peace Role: Pakistan Leaders Applaud US Mediation in India Conflict
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari commended US President Donald Trump for de-escalating tensions during a military confrontation between India and Pakistan. They advocated for renewed US-Pakistan ties and highlighted the need for a comprehensive dialogue, while India denied Trump's involvement.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a notable move, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have applauded US President Donald Trump for effectively reducing tensions during a heated military exchange with India.
The leaders emphasized the importance of rejuvenating bilateral ties with the United States and urged Washington to lead a comprehensive dialogue between the nuclear-armed nations of India and Pakistan.
Despite their praise for Trump's intervention, India rejected claims of his involvement in a ceasefire following the Pahalgam attack. This development reiterates Pakistan's call for impartial international investigation into such incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Ramaphosa’s Washington Visit Seeks to Secure Trade, Reset Diplomatic Ties
Diplomatic Ties: Meloni and Macron Unite
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on US Mediation in Indo-Pak Conflict
India and Singapore Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties
Operation Sindoor Controversy: Congress Calls Out US Mediation