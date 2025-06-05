Left Menu

Praise for Trump's Peace Role: Pakistan Leaders Applaud US Mediation in India Conflict

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari commended US President Donald Trump for de-escalating tensions during a military confrontation between India and Pakistan. They advocated for renewed US-Pakistan ties and highlighted the need for a comprehensive dialogue, while India denied Trump's involvement.

Islamabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:57 IST
In a notable move, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have applauded US President Donald Trump for effectively reducing tensions during a heated military exchange with India.

The leaders emphasized the importance of rejuvenating bilateral ties with the United States and urged Washington to lead a comprehensive dialogue between the nuclear-armed nations of India and Pakistan.

Despite their praise for Trump's intervention, India rejected claims of his involvement in a ceasefire following the Pahalgam attack. This development reiterates Pakistan's call for impartial international investigation into such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

