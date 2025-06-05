Chile's Abortion Rights Battle: Boric’s Last Stand for a Progressive Legacy

In a bid to cement a progressive legacy, Chilean President Gabriel Boric is pushing a controversial abortion rights expansion, challenging conservative forces across Latin America. The proposal aims to decriminalize abortion up to 14 weeks, aligning with countries like Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

Despite failing to realize prior reforms, Boric's latest effort places abortion rights at the forefront of political discourse, especially as the upcoming November elections loom. While feminist groups express support, conservative factions are poised to block the bill in Congress.

Internationally, the abortion debate transcends borders, with ideological allies mobilizing online. As opinions clash, Chile's legislative battle highlights the polarized nature of reproductive rights across the region.