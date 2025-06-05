Scindia Criticizes Gandhi's Remarks Amid Calls for Respectful Language

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday launched a scathing critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his use of language deemed offensive to people with disabilities. Scindia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coining the term 'divyangjan' to elevate the respect afforded to differently-abled individuals.

Addressing a gathering, Scindia underscored the necessity of adopting respectful language and expressed disapproval over Gandhi's choice of words during a recent visit to Bhopal. BJP and disability rights' groups have expressed similar sentiments, calling Gandhi's terminology 'demeaning.'

In a separate address, Scindia discussed advancements in mobile connectivity with the award of licenses to companies like Starlink, which will enhance satellite communication, particularly in remote areas. The statement was made during a function marking the 100th death anniversary of Madho Maharaj, a pivotal figure in modern Gwalior's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)