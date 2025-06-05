Karnataka BJP Demands Accountability and Compensation in RCB Stampede Tragedy
Karnataka BJP leader BY Vijayendra calls for a High Court inquiry and compensation for families affected by the RCB victory celebration stampede. Criticizing the state government's handling of the incident, Vijayendra questions the rationale behind the event's approval and demands accountability from organizers and authorities.
Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra has called for an inquiry by sitting High Court judges and has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of the 11 victims who died in the stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) victory celebration.
During a press conference at the BJP legislature party office in Vidhana Soudha, Vijayendra held the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister responsible for the tragedy, urging their resignation. He also called for contributions from the RCB owners and criticized the state government's decision to conduct the inquiry through a magistrate, expressing concerns about impartiality.
Vijayendra questioned the hasty organization of the celebration, criticizing its last-minute approval and inadequate preparation. Furthermore, Bengaluru Police have filed an FIR against RCB, the event manager, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association, citing criminal negligence as the probe continues.
