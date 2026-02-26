High Court Navigates Legal Battle Over 'The Kerala Story 2' Release

The Kerala High Court's division bench, comprising Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan, considered an appeal against a single judge's decision to delay the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' for 15 days.

In a session extending into the evening, the bench scrutinized the claims opposing the film's release, questioning their public interest litigious nature and the single judge's authority in the matter.

Producers, represented by senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, contended that the film doesn't affront Kerala or any community, aligning with the Central Board of Film Certification's view. They emphasized the film's aim to highlight a social evil rather than cause offense.

