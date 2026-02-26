High Court Navigates Legal Battle Over 'The Kerala Story 2' Release
A division bench of the Kerala High Court reviewed an appeal concerning a hold on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond'. The court questioned the basis of the single judge's order, while producers argued the film's content is socially important and not offensive.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court's division bench, comprising Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan, considered an appeal against a single judge's decision to delay the release of the film 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' for 15 days.
In a session extending into the evening, the bench scrutinized the claims opposing the film's release, questioning their public interest litigious nature and the single judge's authority in the matter.
Producers, represented by senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, contended that the film doesn't affront Kerala or any community, aligning with the Central Board of Film Certification's view. They emphasized the film's aim to highlight a social evil rather than cause offense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
German Court Blocks Extremist Label on AfD Amid Legal Battle
Court Overturns Jimmy Lai's Fraud Convictions Amid Ongoing Legal Battles
'Back to the Future' Actor Faces Battery, Fraud Allegations Amid Fierce Legal Battle
States Unite in Legal Battle Against Vaccine Schedule Changes
Sheinbaum vs. Musk: A Legal Battle Brews Over Cartel Allegations