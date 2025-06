Slovakia's Parliament Challenges EU Sanction Policy

In a notably thin session, Slovakia's parliament approved a resolution on Thursday requesting the government to refrain from endorsing new sanctions on Russia. This development stirs uncertainty over Slovakia's upcoming stance on European sanction policies.

As a member of both NATO and the European Union, Slovakia under Prime Minister Robert Fico has deviated from its Western allies, having halted official military aid to Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. Fico criticizes sanctions against Moscow, citing economic repercussions on Slovakia and Europe, while supporting EU sanctions thus far.

The measure, proposed by the SNS party, a junior coalition member, leaves ambiguity regarding its binding nature on the government. With only 51 of the 150 parliament members voting, the resolution advocates against voting for new sanctions. Despite ministerial respect for the resolution, foreign ministry officials remain cautious pending thorough analysis.

