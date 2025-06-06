Andronico Rodriguez: Bolivia's Next Presidential Hope?

In a significant political development, the Bolivian constitutional court has confirmed that Andronico Rodriguez is eligible to run in the forthcoming presidential elections. This ruling comes as a blow to former President Evo Morales, who remains barred from the race due to legal constraints.

Rodriguez, a prominent leftist figure, has received backing from current President Luis Arce. Despite initial challenges in registering his party, the constitutional court has cleared Rodriguez's 'Third System' party to participate in the elections scheduled for August. Recent polls indicate Rodriguez as a strong contender on the left, competing with opposition figures like businessman Samuel Doria and ex-President Jorge Quiroga.

Meanwhile, Evo Morales, although politically sidelined, continues to rally his supporters for street protests, contesting the legal decisions that prevent his candidacy. Senior judge Rene Yvan Espada has urged political actors to respect the judicial process and invited citizens to ensure peaceful elections amid rising public dissatisfaction with the government.