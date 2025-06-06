Empowering India's Youth: A Decade of Dynamic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of empowering India's youth through various government initiatives, reflecting on the achievements of his decade-long leadership.

In a statement on X, Modi highlighted the global impact of India's youth, driven by innovation, determination, and energy. Over the past 11 years, young Indians have been pivotal in sectors ranging from startups to sports.

Key initiatives such as StartUp India, Skill India, and the National Education Policy 2020 underscore the government's commitment to youth empowerment, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Modi, having led India since 2014, continues to focus on empowering the youth to drive national growth.