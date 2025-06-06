Empowering India's Youth: A Decade of Dynamic Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his administration's focus on youth empowerment, emphasizing initiatives like StartUp India and Digital India. Over 11 years, India has seen young people drive progress in startups, science, and culture. Modi believes empowering youth is crucial for building a prosperous nation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of empowering India's youth through various government initiatives, reflecting on the achievements of his decade-long leadership.
In a statement on X, Modi highlighted the global impact of India's youth, driven by innovation, determination, and energy. Over the past 11 years, young Indians have been pivotal in sectors ranging from startups to sports.
Key initiatives such as StartUp India, Skill India, and the National Education Policy 2020 underscore the government's commitment to youth empowerment, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Modi, having led India since 2014, continues to focus on empowering the youth to drive national growth.
ALSO READ
India Accelerates Skilling for Viksit Bharat 2047 with NAMTECH-Led MET Platform
A Vision for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi Inaugurates ₹24,000 Cr Projects in Dahod, Gujarat
Andhra Pradesh's Vision for a Viksit Bharat: A Strategic Blueprint for 2047
Reviving Goa's Khazan Lands: A Vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047
PM Modi Charts Path to Viksit Bharat@2047 at 10th NITI Aayog Council Meet