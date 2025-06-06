Left Menu

Empowering India's Youth: A Decade of Dynamic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his administration's focus on youth empowerment, emphasizing initiatives like StartUp India and Digital India. Over 11 years, India has seen young people drive progress in startups, science, and culture. Modi believes empowering youth is crucial for building a prosperous nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:32 IST
Empowering India's Youth: A Decade of Dynamic Growth
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of empowering India's youth through various government initiatives, reflecting on the achievements of his decade-long leadership.

In a statement on X, Modi highlighted the global impact of India's youth, driven by innovation, determination, and energy. Over the past 11 years, young Indians have been pivotal in sectors ranging from startups to sports.

Key initiatives such as StartUp India, Skill India, and the National Education Policy 2020 underscore the government's commitment to youth empowerment, aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Modi, having led India since 2014, continues to focus on empowering the youth to drive national growth.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025