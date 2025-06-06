Left Menu

Remembering Thennala Balakrishna Pillai: A Pillar of Gandhian Principles in Kerala Politics

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, a veteran Congress leader known for his serene nature and Gandhian principles, passed away at 95 due to age-related ailments. With a political career spanning decades, he served as KPCC president and was a key figure in resolving party factionalism. Leaders across the spectrum mourned his demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:22 IST
Remembering Thennala Balakrishna Pillai: A Pillar of Gandhian Principles in Kerala Politics
  • Country:
  • India

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, the esteemed Congress politician from Kerala, has died at the age of 95 due to age-related ailments. Known for his gentle demeanor and adherence to Gandhian values, Thennala's death marks the end of an era in the state's political landscape, according to diverse party sources.

Throughout his career, Pillai epitomized leadership marked by consensual decision-making and selflessness, attributes that gained him respect across political lines. Serving twice as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and thrice as a Rajya Sabha MP, he was also the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president during pivotal moments, including the 2001 electoral victory.

Despite being denied many deserved positions, Thennala accepted his fate gracefully. Leaders from various parties, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expressed their condolences, highlighting his commitment and integrity. Pillai's legacy as a staunch loyalist and problem solver within the Congress Party endures beyond his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025