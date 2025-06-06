Remembering Thennala Balakrishna Pillai: A Pillar of Gandhian Principles in Kerala Politics

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, the esteemed Congress politician from Kerala, has died at the age of 95 due to age-related ailments. Known for his gentle demeanor and adherence to Gandhian values, Thennala's death marks the end of an era in the state's political landscape, according to diverse party sources.

Throughout his career, Pillai epitomized leadership marked by consensual decision-making and selflessness, attributes that gained him respect across political lines. Serving twice as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and thrice as a Rajya Sabha MP, he was also the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president during pivotal moments, including the 2001 electoral victory.

Despite being denied many deserved positions, Thennala accepted his fate gracefully. Leaders from various parties, including Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, expressed their condolences, highlighting his commitment and integrity. Pillai's legacy as a staunch loyalist and problem solver within the Congress Party endures beyond his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)