Cyber Sleuths Bust Alleged Hacker in Kollam

The Kollam Rural Cyber Police have registered a case against an alleged hacker known for compromising social media accounts and computer systems for monetary gain. The suspect, a native of Chithra, allegedly posted online advertisements offering his hacking services, prompting police action.

The cyber team's routine patrol unearthed several incriminating social media posts and videos. These accounts showcased claims of unauthorized access to personal accounts, including call details and WhatsApp conversations, available for a fee.

Based on digital footprints, authorities traced the identity to the Chithra resident, who has been charged under Sections 43(a) and 66 of the Information Technology Act. The individual's interrogation is imminent, as officials aim to uncover the breadth of his hacking endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)