Prime Minister Modi Set to Attend G7 Summit in Canada; Meeting with PM Mark Carney on the Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced he will attend the G7 Summit in Canada, where he will meet newly elected Canadian PM Mark Carney. Modi expressed optimism about improving India-Canada relations, previously strained under Justin Trudeau, and congratulated Carney on his election victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his participation in the upcoming G7 Summit, scheduled to take place later this month in Canada. He expressed his eagerness to meet with Canada's newly elected Prime Minister, Mark Carney.

The cordial exchange was highlighted when Carney personally extended an invitation to Modi, which the Indian Prime Minister acknowledged with gratitude. Modi stated that India and Canada, as vibrant democracies with strong people-to-people connections, will collaborate with renewed enthusiasm, driven by mutual respect and shared goals.

This meeting marks a significant diplomatic moment, as relations between the two nations had cooled during Justin Trudeau's tenure, especially over the contentious issue of Khalistani separatists. Modi also took the opportunity to congratulate Carney on his successful election win.

