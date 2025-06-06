EU and US Push for Deeper Trade Cooperation
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick conducted a call to discuss ongoing negotiations. Their focus is on advancing cooperation across strategic sectors, with regular assessments to ensure progress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:58 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in a pivotal call with U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick, strengthening the dialogue on trade negotiations.
Sefcovic, in a statement on X, emphasized the call's purpose of promoting enhanced cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.
The two leaders committed to regular evaluations to maintain the momentum of their bilateral trade efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US-Iran Relations: From Letters to Negotiations
EU Considers Extending Duty-Free Lobster Deal Amidst Tariff Negotiations
Syrian Kurds Push for Autonomy Amid Political Negotiations
High-Stakes Rome Talks: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Poised to Resume
High-Stakes Talks: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Intensify