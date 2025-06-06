Left Menu

EU and US Push for Deeper Trade Cooperation

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick conducted a call to discuss ongoing negotiations. Their focus is on advancing cooperation across strategic sectors, with regular assessments to ensure progress.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic engaged in a pivotal call with U.S. Trade Secretary Howard Lutnick, strengthening the dialogue on trade negotiations.

Sefcovic, in a statement on X, emphasized the call's purpose of promoting enhanced cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.

The two leaders committed to regular evaluations to maintain the momentum of their bilateral trade efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

